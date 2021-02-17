SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Ambarella worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $43,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $20,097,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $128.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $128.76.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.