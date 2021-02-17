SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1,232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Shares of MASI opened at $273.52 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.36.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

