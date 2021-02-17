SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 588.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $231.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $239.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.