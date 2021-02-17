SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 503.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.