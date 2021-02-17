SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 343,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,019 shares of company stock worth $3,518,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.