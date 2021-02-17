SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,957,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Equinix stock opened at $688.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $717.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

