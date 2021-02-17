SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

