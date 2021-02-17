SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

