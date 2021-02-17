SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of CoreLogic worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLGX. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

NYSE CLGX opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $88.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

