SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $404.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

