SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.