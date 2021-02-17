SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 718,672 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.