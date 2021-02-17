SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1,718.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Signature Bank stock opened at $215.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $223.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

