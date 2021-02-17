SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

