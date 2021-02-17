SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

LAD stock opened at $373.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $392.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

