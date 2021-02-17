SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.30 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 258,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,826 shares of company stock worth $4,285,736. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

