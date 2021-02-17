SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Republic International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 970,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 710,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $7,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

