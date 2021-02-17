SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

