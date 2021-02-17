SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after buying an additional 630,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $106,889 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

