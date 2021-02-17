SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 632,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 999,769 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 74.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 437,923 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft.

