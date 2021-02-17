SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 42,019 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 176.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

