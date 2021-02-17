SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 47,879 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 714.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Syneos Health worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $802,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 522,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock valued at $204,340,415. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.