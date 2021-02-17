SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 642.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

