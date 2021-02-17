SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in StoneCo by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

