SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

