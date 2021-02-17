SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,695 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of -222.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $212.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

