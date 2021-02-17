SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AON by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.