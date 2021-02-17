SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 40,267 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

