SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

