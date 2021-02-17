SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.40% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

