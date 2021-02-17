SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 6.9%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.22. 544,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,023,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 413.09%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.83% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

