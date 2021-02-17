Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.71 ($7.77).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

In other news, insider Ruth Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62). Also, insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £76,835 ($100,385.42).

LON SHB traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 614.50 ($8.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,405. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 552.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 527.78. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 917 ($11.98).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.