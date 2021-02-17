Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.82

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

