Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 754,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 619,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SMED shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $238.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.