Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SHLX stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 1,600,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,213. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.