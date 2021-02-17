Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Limited (SIGB.L) (LON:SIGB) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Limited (SIGB.L) (LON:SIGB) rose 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,422,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.44.

About Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Limited (SIGB.L) (LON:SIGB)

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in undervalued companies and turnarounds. The firm seeks to invest in companies in any sector. It typically invests in a company which is publicly quoted, most likely on a UK stock exchange. The firm's typical investment holding period is greater than one year.

