Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.68. Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 1,577,511 shares changing hands.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.61.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

