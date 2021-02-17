SHIELD Price Hits $0.0008 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. SHIELD has a market cap of $399,587.80 and approximately $178.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 72.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,358.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.74 or 0.03544295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00448814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $721.79 or 0.01378557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00521555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.00 or 0.00469830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00324949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002651 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

