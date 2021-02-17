Shield Protocol (SHIELD) 1-Day Volume Tops $534,917.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $534,917.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $11.01 or 0.00021087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00315457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00068951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00082060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00453928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00172485 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

Shield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

