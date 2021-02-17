Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,474.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,215.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,073.02. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 938.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,117.61.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

