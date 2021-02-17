Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,650.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.11.

Shopify stock traded down $50.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,423.85. The company had a trading volume of 168,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,670. Shopify has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,215.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,073.02. The stock has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

