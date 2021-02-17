Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Decreases By 19.9%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 13,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days. Approximately 34.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

AXDX stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $789.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

