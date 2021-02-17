Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Drops By 20.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 806,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 410,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,731. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

