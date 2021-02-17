Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Drops By 20.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 806,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ATNM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 410,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,731. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.
