Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Rises By 20.4%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,523 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,470,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,261,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,724,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. 10,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

