Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Grows By 21.7%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 599,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 298,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Castellan Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

