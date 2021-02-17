Short Interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Declines By 20.6%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Ameresco stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. 360,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,410,383. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.