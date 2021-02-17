Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Declines By 20.7%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
