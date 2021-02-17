Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Declines By 20.7%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amesite alerts:

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88. Amesite has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.