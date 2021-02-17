Short Interest in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Declines By 20.6%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 21,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Aphria during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Shares of APHA opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

