Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Expands By 24.4%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXAHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

