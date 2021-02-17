Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Expands By 20.1%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 15,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,094 shares of company stock worth $180,000. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 56,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,372. The firm has a market cap of $351.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

